The battle of Rasgulla: Bihar wedding turns into chaos over dessert; social media calls it a 'Game of Thrones episode'

On 29 November, a wedding in Bodh Gaya turned chaotic after families of the bride and groom had clashed over a shortage of rasgullas. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

CCTV footage shows guests punching each other and swinging red plastic chairs. The incident happened at a hotel where the bride’s family was staying. The groom’s relatives travelled from a nearby village.

According to the police, the rituals ended when an argument started because the sweets had finished at the counter. The video shows people near the food stalls before a sudden brawl breaks out. The couple was heading to the hall when the violence began that day.

The fight soon turned violent, and the wedding was cancelled. A dowry case was then filed by the bride’s family against the groom’s side. No arrests have been reported so far.

Mahendra Prasad, the groom’s father, has confirmed that the fight started due to a shortage of rasgullas. He also confirmed the bride’s family had filed a ‘false’ dowry case after the chaos. According to him, his side was ready to continue with the wedding. Yet, the bride’s family cancelled it.

The groom’s mother, Munni Devi, has alleged that, in the confusion, the bride’s relatives took jewellery she had brought as gifts. She has also claimed that the hotel bills were paid by the groom’s family. Police have confirmed that a dowry case was indeed lodged after the wedding was cancelled.

When the groom or his relatives ask the bride’s family for money or goods as a condition for marriage, it falls under a dowry case. This is banned under the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Giving or taking dowry can lead to jail for six months to five years with a fine. Demanding dowry can bring up to two years in jail.

Social media reaction Meanwhile, social media users did not miss the chance to find humour in the situation.

“A Dothraki wedding without at least three deaths is deemed a dull affair,” quipped one of them.

“My country's people continue to amaze me at different levels. On one hand, there are streaks of brilliance, and then there are people fighting over a sweet dish running out of stock and treating the wedding as a gimmick,” came from another.

Also Read | Twist in Noida dowry death case? Hospital memo and CCTV footage deepen mystery

Another wrote, “Bihar’s rasgulla isn’t even worth fighting for. All I can sense is that there were already high tensions related to demands not met, hence the fight.”

“This wasn't a wedding; it was an episode of Game of Thrones: Bodh Gaya Buffet Edition,” posted another.

“Wars have started for less,” came another hilarious comment.