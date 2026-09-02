‘The beast in your life should be you’: Ankur Warikoo says the ‘strongest investments’ cannot be taken away

Ankur Warikoo has shared a message about personal growth and resilience. His LinkedIn post explains why skills and mindset matter during difficult times. He attached a photo by Cedric Bock to his post.

Ankur Warikoo starts the post by listing setbacks that can affect anyone’s life. A person can lose a job, watch a startup fail or exhaust their savings. However, these losses do not always force someone to restart completely, according to the entrepreneur and author.

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“You can lose a job. Your startup can fail. You can hit zero in your bank account. But if you've built real skills, good judgment, and the habit of showing up, you're not starting from scratch. You're starting with experience. I firmly believe the strongest investment you can make is in your own growth and mindset,” he wrote.

Real skills, sound judgement and consistent effort create lasting experience, he says. That experience stays valuable even after money or professional positions disappear.

Warikoo believes personal growth and mindset are the strongest possible investments. Unlike money or employment, these qualities can remain with someone through major setbacks.

“One new skill can change your career. One mindset shift can improve every decision you make. Small improvements lead to big outcomes. The beast in your life should be you, not your car. Because the real engine of success is yourself,” Warikoo wrote.

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The attached image says: “Work on the things people can't take away from you: Your body, Your skills, Your mindset, Your character, Your knowledge, Your work ethic. This is how you become unstoppable.”

Social media reaction LinkedIn users reacted to Ankur Warikoo’s post.

“Your circumstances can change overnight, but the skills you build stay with you. Money, jobs, and businesses can disappear. The ability to create, adapt, learn, and start again is what makes you hard to stop,” commented one user.

“The real safety net isn’t a job title or a bank balance. It’s the ability to learn, adapt, and create value again when things don’t go as planned,” posted another user.

One user wrote, “One of the most empowering realisations is that circumstances can take away money, titles, or opportunities. Still, they can't take away the skills, experience, and resilience you've built along the way.”

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“This is an important distinction: building a career is not the same as building capability. When your skills, judgment and character keep compounding, setbacks become less about starting over and more about starting from a stronger position,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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