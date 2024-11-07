The Buckingham Murders OTT release date out! Kareena Kapoor’s investigative thriller to be available on Netflix from…

The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: The investigative thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Hansal Mehta will stream on Netflix on November 8

Published7 Nov 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan solves The Buckingham Murders
Kareena Kapoor Khan solves The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: The investigative thriller movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, will be available on Netflix from November 8. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and made decent earnings at the box office.

The Buckingham Murders OTT Release Date

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13. After its theatrical release, the movie is ready to be streamed online on OTT platforms. Netflix gave an update on ‘The Buckingham Murders OTT’ on Instagram.

The Buckingham Murders will be available on Netflix for viewers from November 8, shared Netflix on Instagram.

About The Buckingham Murders

The mystery drama revolves around the story of an investigation officer and her case of finding a missing boy. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra who is dealing with losing her young son Ekam (Mairaj Kakkar). After she returns to her duty, Ekam, is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.

Applauding Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that it was a privilege to present the actress as an actor and not as a star in “The Buckingham Murders”.

“I don't brief characters to actors. But we read the script together several times and decided to follow our instincts. We knew that the film needed a certain number of internal things; the character had to look inward rather than outward. So, this is a person who has kept grief completely suppressed,” PTI quoted Hansal Mehta in a reference to Kapoor. The movie plot also touches on pertinent issues, including communalism, economic instability, LGBTQI, etc.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsThe Buckingham Murders OTT release date out! Kareena Kapoor’s investigative thriller to be available on Netflix from…

