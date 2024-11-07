The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: The investigative thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Hansal Mehta will stream on Netflix on November 8

The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: The investigative thriller movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, will be available on Netflix from November 8. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and made decent earnings at the box office.

About The Buckingham Murders The mystery drama revolves around the story of an investigation officer and her case of finding a missing boy. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra who is dealing with losing her young son Ekam (Mairaj Kakkar). After she returns to her duty, Ekam, is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.

Applauding Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that it was a privilege to present the actress as an actor and not as a star in "The Buckingham Murders".