The curious case of Internet infamous ‘Phillies Karen’: Mystery woman’s identity keeps netizens guessing

Social media users even posted a 'Wanted' poster featuring her side profile with the caption: 'Who is this Karen?'
A woman, dubbed Phillies Karen, unleashed the ire of the Internet for taking away the home run ball that a man had just given to his young son at a Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Determined to uncover her true identity, social media detectives floated several names into the mix, with Cheryl Richardson-Wagner and Leslie-Ann Kravitz as the top two leads.

Social media users even posted a ‘Wanted’ poster featuring her side profile with the caption: “Who is this Karen?”

Notably, this incident comes just days after Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was caught taking a signed ball from a young boy at the US Open. He, however, apologised for his actions.

Is Cheryl Richardson-Wagner the Phillies' Karen?

Putting speculations to rest, Cheryl Richardson-Wagner issued a Facebook statement saying that she is the “crazy Philly Mom” that the Internet is looking for.

“OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan,” she wrote.

Is Leslie-Ann Kravitz the Phillies' Karen?

The other popular pick was Leslie-Ann Kravitz, whom the social media users said was fired from her job at the Hammonton school district in New Jersey.

The claim that Leslie-Ann Kravitz is the ‘Phillies Karen’ came from several anonymous social media handles and was circulated without any proof.

However, to put the speculations to rest and clarify that Leslie-Ann Kravitz may not be the infamous Phillies Karen, the Hammonton Public Schools denied any connection in a statement.

“The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect,” they said.

“Anybody who works for our school district, attended as a student, or lives in our community, would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding the entire situation,” they cheekily added.

Watch the viral video:

Verdict:

The true identity of the Phillies' Karen remains unknown for now. Clarification from the suspects of the Internet vigilantes quashed both leads about who the woman might be. The search for the now infamous woman continues as ‘Wanted’ posters float on social media.

