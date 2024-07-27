The Diana connection: Kate Middleton’s marriage with ‘headstrong’ Prince William works because…

‘Diana was headstrong and emotional, and William has turned out to have similar traits,’ says an upcoming book on Kate Middleton.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published27 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
The Diana connection: Kate Middleton's marriage with 'headstrong' Prince William works because…
The Diana connection: Kate Middleton’s marriage with ‘headstrong’ Prince William works because… FILE/REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool (FILE/REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool )

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage works well because the Princess of Wales has a calming influence, similar to the late Queen. She has helped improve the relationship between William and his father, King Charles. Robert Jobson's book Catherine, The Princess of Wales mentions this revelation.

The book, which will be published on August 1, states that “Diana was headstrong and emotional, and William has turned out to have similar traits.” The Daily Mail released an excerpt of the book.

A senior source mentions in the book that William and his father have become much closer in recent years. William respects the King's dedication to service but believes Charles’ work-first attitude negatively affected their relationship during his childhood.

“In recent years, they have become much closer. He also respects his father and his devotion to service, but he feels the fact his father put work first had a detrimental impact on him when he was growing up and didn't help their father/son relationship,” the source said.

When Prince William proposed to Catherine Middleton in 2010 in Kenya, he gave her Lady Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Those fit perfectly without adjustments. Later, she told someone during a walkabout that the ring was the same size and very special, an honour to wear.

Comparisons with Lady Diana

Kate knew marrying Prince Charles' elder son meant she'd eventually follow in her late mother-in-law's footsteps. She knew she would be compared to Diana, whose tragic death had caused widespread anger and grief.

Her prediction was accurate. People endlessly analysed their similarities and differences, including discussions within the Royal Family, according to the book.

“The truth is that she is very different from Diana: better educated, far more stable and less concerned about making a splash as a glamorous icon,” Jobson writes in his book.

“Perhaps the most fundamental difference between the two Princesses of Wales is that Diana, who grew up in a broken home, lacked a foundation of security. By contrast, Catherine's own childhood was blissful.”

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
