‘The downfall of a lifetime’: Copywriter's salary crashed 80% after AI took his job. Internet reacts

A copywriter's account of his career unravelling within a matter of weeks has gone viral online, after he claimed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) directly led to his monthly income shrinking from ₹2 lakh to just ₹40,000. Sharing his story in a Reddit post titled Went from 2l a month to 40k a month salary; the downfall of a lifetime, the user detailed how he lost all his ongoing projects and employment in a short span, eventually settling for a far lower-paying role at a Hyderabad-based agency.

A career built from scratch, then upended According to his post, the man began freelancing eight years ago and secured his first full-time remote contract at 18. By 22, he said, he was earning ₹2 lakh a month while working entirely from home — a milestone he attributed to years of self-taught skill-building despite being a college dropout. He described 2026 as the turning point that derailed everything he had built. "2026 was my curse. Lost all my jobs and projects, and my monthly income came down to literally nothing from the wuthering heights of a 6-figure salary, in a matter of two weeks [sic]," he wrote.

Blames AI adoption for sudden job loss The Redditor, who had risen to the position of lead copywriter, alleged that his layoff was directly tied to his employer's decision to train AI systems using existing staff output. "Until the AI wave crashed in. Well, I was apparently laid off from my job because they decided to train AI and take native employees," he claimed in his post.

New job, same responsibilities, far lower pay Following the layoff, he said he joined an agency in Hyderabad that currently manages marketing for Telangana Tourism. While relieved to have found employment again, he said the drastically reduced pay continues to weigh on him. "I'm being paid 40k a month, for a role bigger than my previous one, which used to pay me 2 lakhs a month. It makes my heart ache every day," he wrote, adding that he now leads the agency's Telangana Tourism marketing strategy despite the pay cut.

He further expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of passion among his current colleagues. "On top of the stinging money issue, people around me are poor on creativity. They work for the sake of working. No love. No passion. That kills my motivation. Even though I do the work of 5 people now. I consider this the biggest downfall in my entire bloodline," he wrote.

Internet reacts with mixed advice and perspectives The post drew a flurry of responses, with many users urging him to see the situation as temporary rather than permanent.

A user wrote, “There's a reason most of us study hard and get the safe route. Sacrificing the chance of more money though more riskier routes. You took the risk, got lucky and made money when the time is right. But it's not always gonna be there. Changes happen in every generation and AI was the big change for ours.”

"Na na, brother. You went from earning ₹0 a month to ₹40k a month. If you had the skills to get someone to pay you ₹2L a month once, those skills haven’t disappeared. I’m sure you’ll be back there before you know it," another user wrote.

"I went from 70k per month to 28k. I got laid off from a mental health startup very suddenly along with 7 other people. I work part time at another company in Singapore," shared the third user.

"My salary came down 1.2L post a year break due to personal reason. Was jobless for 10 months so took a lesser paying job. A thankless job with having to massage everyone’s ego! Happens, the point is to not lose hope and keep upgrading to jump as soon as good offer appears," the fourth commented.