The Great Indian Kapil Show to premiere on Netflix: Sunil Grover returns; check release date, time, Episode 1 guests
The Great Indian Kapil Show to premiere on Netflix: Sunil Grover returns; check release date, time, Episode 1 guests

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix marks the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix marks the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover after a hiatus (Screengrab from YouTube/Netflix India)

The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres tonight on Netflix. Arguably the most successful show on Indian television will now stream exclusively on OTT. The show, hosted by several actors along with Kapil Sharma himself, has changed multiple platforms as of now.

First, the show was called Comedy Nights with Kapil, which used to come on Colors between 2013–2016. Then, the name changed to The Kapil Sharma Show. It came on Sony TV and was also streamed on SonyLIV. After the show ended in 2023, Kapil Sharma will now present his show exclusively on Netflix.

The promo of the first episode is now out. The Kapoor Khandan (The Kapoor Family), featuring Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor, will grace the inaugural episode on March 30. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, does not feature in Episode 1. The show has been rebranded as The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The promo shows the Kapoor family laughing out loud as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda crack jokes. Kapil Sharma reveals that Ranbir had once taken his sister’s clothes and gifted them to his girlfriend. Ranbir adds to the fun by saying that he had also taken his mother’s jewellery and given it to his girlfriend.

Return of Sunil Grover

The show also marks the return of Sunil Grover in the show after a hiatus of many years. Sunil and Kapil parted ways reportedly after they had a rift. Their reunion is one of the most significant parts of the show.

Ranbir reveals that he wants to bring Raha, his daughter, to Kapil’s show. Kapil’s wife, Ginni, is also seen for the first time in his show. She was earlier seen in Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet.

The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 12:57 PM IST
