The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres tonight on Netflix. Arguably the most successful show on Indian television will now stream exclusively on OTT. The show, hosted by several actors along with Kapil Sharma himself, has changed multiple platforms as of now.

Also Read: Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur with The Label Life: 'Not a bed of roses' First, the show was called Comedy Nights with Kapil, which used to come on Colors between 2013–2016. Then, the name changed to The Kapil Sharma Show. It came on Sony TV and was also streamed on SonyLIV. After the show ended in 2023, Kapil Sharma will now present his show exclusively on Netflix.

The promo of the first episode is now out. The Kapoor Khandan (The Kapoor Family), featuring Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor, will grace the inaugural episode on March 30. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, does not feature in Episode 1. The show has been rebranded as The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Also Read: ‘So elegant and beautiful’: When Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton, Prince William The promo shows the Kapoor family laughing out loud as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda crack jokes. Kapil Sharma reveals that Ranbir had once taken his sister’s clothes and gifted them to his girlfriend. Ranbir adds to the fun by saying that he had also taken his mother’s jewellery and given it to his girlfriend.

Return of Sunil Grover The show also marks the return of Sunil Grover in the show after a hiatus of many years. Sunil and Kapil parted ways reportedly after they had a rift. Their reunion is one of the most significant parts of the show.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video launches 69 new titles: Mirzapur Season 3, Ranveer Singh's Don 3, Kartik Aaryan's new movie, and more Ranbir reveals that he wants to bring Raha, his daughter, to Kapil's show. Kapil's wife, Ginni, is also seen for the first time in his show. She was earlier seen in Kapil Sharma's Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet.

The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

