Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ News / Trends/  The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dwindling viewership numbers put Kapil Sharma's Netflix comeback under clouds
BackBack

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dwindling viewership numbers put Kapil Sharma's Netflix comeback under clouds

Livemint

The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode, set to release tonight, is a highly anticipated one as it features the renowned actor Aamir Khan

The Great Indian Kapil Show viewership is witnessing continues decline even after some big guest (X)Premium
The Great Indian Kapil Show viewership is witnessing continues decline even after some big guest (X)

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, India's top comedian, has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his popular Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show. As the era of television was ruled by his hilarious cast, Kapil Sharma decided to embrace the rise of OTT platforms and made a significant transition to Netflix with his new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

After months of promotions, the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released in March but received a lackluster response. The first episode, which features Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahn, received a viewership of 2.5 million, as per Netflix's Global Top 10 list. 

As per an analysis by The Indian Express, during the second week, the rank of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped from third to fifth, with total viewership hours standing at 4.6 million and views at 2.6 million. The second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Team India's captain Rohit Sharma, who revealed juicy behind the scenes of Indian cricket. 

In the third week, The Great Indian Kapil Show's rank dropped to seven, and total viewership hours decreased to 4.1 million. Views during the third week were significantly hit and recorded at 1.7 million. As the show is close to completing its first month, viewership hours have plunged to 3.9 million and views to 1.2 million.

Kapil Sharma's Netflix run has been underwhelming compared to television or YouTube where his videos crossed 10 million views very frequently. 

Aamir Khan in the new episode

The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode, set to release tonight, is a highly anticipated one as it features the renowned actor Aamir Khan. The trailer of the episode, released on Tuesday, has already sparked excitement among fans, and the YouTube response suggests that the numbers are expected to soar. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Apr 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue