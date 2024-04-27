The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dwindling viewership numbers put Kapil Sharma's Netflix comeback under clouds
The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode, set to release tonight, is a highly anticipated one as it features the renowned actor Aamir Khan
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, India's top comedian, has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his popular Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show. As the era of television was ruled by his hilarious cast, Kapil Sharma decided to embrace the rise of OTT platforms and made a significant transition to Netflix with his new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.