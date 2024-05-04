The Great Indian Kapil Show ends: Netflix wraps up Season 1 amid reports of falling TRP
The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 but failed to impress the viewers, with its numbers dwindling with every episode
Kapil Sharma's OTT debut, The Great Indian Kapil Show, ended abruptly on Thursday as Archana Puran Singh announced the wrap of the shooting of the first season. "Season wrap," Archana Puran Singh said in an Instagram story on Thursday, which shocked and disappointed Kapil Sharma's fans. The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 but failed to impress the viewers, with its numbers dwindling with every episode.