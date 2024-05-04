Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ News / Trends/  The Great Indian Kapil Show ends: Netflix wraps up Season 1 amid reports of falling TRP
BackBack

The Great Indian Kapil Show ends: Netflix wraps up Season 1 amid reports of falling TRP

Livemint

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 but failed to impress the viewers, with its numbers dwindling with every episode

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30Premium
The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30

Kapil Sharma's OTT debut, The Great Indian Kapil Show, ended abruptly on Thursday as Archana Puran Singh announced the wrap of the shooting of the first season. "Season wrap," Archana Puran Singh said in an Instagram story on Thursday, which shocked and disappointed Kapil Sharma's fans. The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 but failed to impress the viewers, with its numbers dwindling with every episode. 

After her Instagram story sparked buzz, Archana Puran Singh confirmed about the end of shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show. "Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday," she said while speaking to Pinkvilla. "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets," she added. 

The Great Indian Kapil Show was hyped for months before the first episode aired on March 30, with Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, as guests on the show. Although the first episode did fine in terms of numbers, the fans were not impressed with the quality of the content. 

In subsequent episodes, the numbers kept dwindling, and The Great Indian Kapil Show slowly started to drop out from the Netflix's Top 10 list

Great Indian Kapil Show: Will Season 2 come?

While there is no official confirmation on the second season of Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian Kiku Sharda revealed that the shooting has stopped "temporarily" and the show will return for another season.

"We have done 13 episodes, and the second season will come out soon. We just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season, and it will come out soon. There won't be a huge gap," Kiku Sharda told News18.  

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue