The Great Indian Kapil Show: How Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s messages for his wife became ‘flirty’ app notifications

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal disclosed that some cheeky notifications were meant for his wife, Gia. Read to know more 

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated8 Nov 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal. The firm is expected spend $1.275 billion or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,700 crore on acquisitions until the end of November 2023
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal. The firm is expected spend $1.275 billion or ₹9,700 crore on acquisitions until the end of November 2023

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, and added to the mirth by making interesting revelations behind the company's marketing moves.

Zomato app's ‘flirtatious’ notifications for its users have often cracked up customers, and have also gone viral. As it turns out, some of them were Deepinder Goyal's messages for his wife Gia, who was also present at the show, along with Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

Also Read | Zomato Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.08%, Nifty down by -1.16%

Kapil said, “The notifications of their company are so flirty. It feels like a girlfriend and boyfriend are talking to each other”. Kapil showed the audience and Deepinder a few examples of the flirty notifications, leaving the audience as well as Narayana Murthy in mirth.

‘Passionate people' or ‘personal relationship’?

While asking the Zomato CEO about the ‘flirtatious notifications’, Kapil wondered whether the messages were actually meant for Gia, that made it to the app by mistake. “You were actually typing this message for your customers or you were typing for Gia and by mistake you sent it to us?” asked Kapil .

Deepinder replied, “A couple of times it happened that I typed for Gia, and I thought I'll send them a nice notification. But not much. Let me tell you what happened. Our marketing team is very young. They don't have any background in marketing. They are passionate people”.

Also Read | Swiggy vs Zomato: Should you apply for Swiggy IPO or buy rival Zomato shares?

The Zomato boss added how it all started with his briefing to the team about building a ‘personal relationship with the customer’. “So, I briefed them one day to make a relationship with the customer. Even I didn't know what it meant. I don't have any marketing background. I read a book and it said to make a relationship with the customer. I told them. They took me seriously”.

Also Read | Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal addresses ’future dated’ mushrooms found in warehouse

Deepinder Goyal's appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show comes days after he announced that he would not return as judge at Shark Tank India. According to Goyal, the decision was triggered by Swiggy's sponsorship of the fourth season, which led him to step away from the show due to concerns over competition.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsThe Great Indian Kapil Show: How Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s messages for his wife became ‘flirty’ app notifications

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.