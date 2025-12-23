‘The hero Bangalore deserves’: 22-year-old Bengaluru woman slaps society uncles with ₹62-lakh lawsuit for troubling her

A 22-year-old Bengaluru woman shared on Reddit how she was harassed by society members for simply having friends over on a Saturday night. Here’s what happened.

She lives alone and owns her apartment in a high-end residential complex. Five friends visited her, four men and one woman. They were only cooking and talking quietly.

An older resident knocked on her door and said bachelors were not allowed. He demanded to meet the owner. When she told him she was the owner, he got angry.

Soon, four to five other ‘uncles’ arrived and accused them of drinking and smoking weed. They even entered her living room without permission.

They told her to vacate the flat the next day. Her male friends pushed them out. One of them, who attempted to “inspect” the flat, was slapped for trespassing.

They called the police. The police came and asked to see the papers for her ownership. However, she refused to show papers as there was no disturbance and no legal reason for entry.

Her living room camera recorded everything. Since she and her friends are law students, the police “didn’t try to do anything arbitrary or shady”.

The uncles kept insisting they were society board members and “knew all residents”. She replied that they clearly didn’t. She also knew the society’s builder, a friend of her father. Therefore, their intimidation tactics were unsuccessful.

The next morning, she sent a legal notice demanding the removal of all board members involved. She also issued individual notices for trespass, nuisance and assault. She posted that she had plans to file civil suits.

“In my case, I own the flat—but imagine how much worse this is for bachelors living in other cities on rent, who don’t have the resources, legal awareness, or power to fight back. This kind of moral policing and harassment is a serious problem,” she wrote.

Later on, the woman posted a separate Reddit thread to explain what happened after she had sent the legal notice. The builder called her directly and asked for details.

He came to her flat with the society chairman to watch the CCTV footage and understand the incident. Both assured her of full support. The chairman then called an urgent meeting the same evening.

During the meeting, the video was shown to every member present. The behaviour of the men was condemned at once. All those involved were removed from their positions on the society board. Each of them was fined ₹20,000 for breaking society rules.

The chairman said this was a serious safety failure in one of the city’s most respected societies. A written apology was given to her and to other members. She later found that most of these men did not even live in her block.

“I even found that 3 of them don't live in my block and the rest 2 live in my block but 12 floors below mine. I don't know what in world they are facing issues with me,” the Bengaluru woman wrote.

After this, many families from her building visited her. Their support felt kind and unexpected.

“That was genuinely very sweet. I didn't expect that,” she wrote.

The Bangalore woman then consulted “one of the best lawyers in the city” to understand her choices. He explained that a criminal case would drag on for years with very little punishment. A civil suit would be faster and more effective.

He said money would be the only thing these men would truly fear. So, she filed a civil suit for defamation, trespass, assault, battery, stalking, nuisance and violation of privacy. The claim was for ₹62 lakh.

Her lawyer told her it was unlikely she would get the full amount. But, even a fraction will hit hard. She also asked for a permanent injunction to stop them from contacting her again.

The suit was filed the next morning. Then, the wives of two men come to request that she withdraw the case.

“Beta, it’s okay, it won’t happen again. You got what you wanted. They were removed from their positions and fined. Please withdraw the case and don’t take it personally,” they told the woman.

She refused. Another couple tried to use the old man’s illness as an excuse. She told them firmly that it was their responsibility to control him.

‘I am a tough girl’ “This made me realise something deeply disturbing. These are not the kind of men my father taught me about. Instead of taking responsibility, they are hiding behind their son and "wives’ pallu" to gain sympathy,” she wrote.

“They don’t have the courage to come directly to me and apologise. A real man takes responsibility for his actions,” she further wrote.

“I am a tough girl. I don’t have many insecurities, and I don’t let people destroy me. But that’s not true for everyone. Young boys and girls come from small towns and villages to big and metro cities to study and live independently. Not everyone has strong backing or support,” she added.

The Reddit post was shared on Twitter (now X), and it immediately went viral, garnering nearly 8 lakh views.