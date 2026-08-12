‘The kind of creativity…’ Ravi Kishan showers praises on Gen Z as memes featuring the actor go viral on social media

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday reacted to the viral memes flooding social media which were created using clips from a podcast he appeared in.

In an interaction with the media outside the Parliament, Kishan said that the Gen Z has made him 'speechless' with their creativity. "As far as I can remember, I have never seen anything like this in this country," Kishan said.

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"The way Gen Z has showered me with so much love, it has been historic, and it is not stopping; it is growing day by day. So, I invite all those young people, all the Gen Z who are the future of this country, who will one day come to India’s Parliament," Kishan added.

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The Gorakhpur MP also hailed the creativity of the Gen Z, saying, "I salute your brains. The kind of creativity you guys are showing is unbelievable. You have taken me, my style, my words, my name, and even my fame to such a huge and extraordinary level."

Also Read | Ravi Kishan on becoming a viral meme icon

Kishan's praises for the Gen Z comes amid the Opposition's continued calls for Home Minister Amit Shah to make a speech in the Parliament about who gave instructions to the police on the crackdown on protestors, most of whom were Gen-Z students, during the 20 July Sansad Chalo march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The memes made on Kishan are from some of his viral comments like ‘Pehchaan or Paisa? Paisaan! Money follows… my brother’ and ‘Jaldi, the late!’ to ‘Hmmmmmm… better do it!’

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Earlier, Kishan had compared the attention he is receiving online to blessings from Mahadev, saying in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Something entirely different is happening, this is madness. It is the month of Shravan, and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone - actor or politician - in this country. It is madness. People say all sorts of things to become popular, and my vow of silence became even more popular.”

Kishan also told the publication how surprised he was to see even the BJP, the Delhi Police as well as the Maharashtra government coming up with memes featuring him.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan memes reach Europe as Juventus, Borussia Dortmund join trend

On the work front, the trailer of Kishan's upcoming movie, the highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie, dropped on Tuesday.

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Besides Kishan, the movie, based on characters from the highly popular Amazon Prime series, features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, and others.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.

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