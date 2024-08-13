The ‘laughable hypocrisy’ of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Sussexes slammed for Colombia visit, ‘They should be stopped’

‘Meghan and Harry aren’t real royals these days,’ wrote Piers Morgan, a media personality known for his blunt opinions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
The ‘laughable hypocrisy’ of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Sussexes slammed for Colombia visit, ‘They should be stopped’(X/@claireXanda)

Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they plan a trip to Colombia this summer at the invitation of Vice President Francia Marquez.

Harry-Meghan's visit to cities like Bogota and Cartagena has sparked varied opinions, with some seeing it as a Royal-like tour. The media personality, known for his blunt opinions, isn't pleased with plans declared by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

In his column, Morgan shared his confusion and criticism. He recalled a memorable theatre review where a critic simply wrote "Exactly" in response to a play titled Why?. This reaction came to his mind when he learned that the Royal couple planned a four-day trip to Colombia starting August 15.

"My all-time favourite theatre review was about a play called: Why? The critic wrote one word: 'Exactly.' I thought of this when I heard that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a four-day tour of Colombia this Thursday," Morgan wrote for the Sun.

According to Piers Morgan, Meghan and Harry no longer hold “real Royal” roles as they don’t perform any duties for the monarchy that granted them their titles. Instead, they focus on making money in America by criticising their families and the monarchy in the media, he wrote.

He questioned their authority to travel the world and act like legitimate Royals during unofficial visits.

“Meghan and Harry aren’t real royals these days…So, what gives them the right to prance around the world pretending to be proper  royals, on quasi- official visits? There are so many things wrong about this,” he added.

Piers Morgan pointed out the “laughable hypocrisy” in their visit to Colombia, a country flagged as high-risk by both UK and US governments travel advisories over “elevated risk of terrorism”. He highlighted the contrast with Harry's previous insistence on Royal security when visiting the UK. Morgan also criticised their support of a Colombian government plagued by controversy.

Piers Morgan called Colombia President Gustavo Petro a “radical socialist” and former “rebel guerrilla fighter”. Scandals involving Petro include his foreign minister's suspension over corruption charges, his son Nicolas facing accusations of accepting drug money for the presidential campaign and his brother Juan allegedly negotiating with imprisoned drug dealers for judicial favours, Morgan added.

Harry-Meghan ‘should be stopped’

Morgan believes Harry and Meghan “should be stopped” from visiting Colombia. “King Charles and Prince William are both said to be “livid” about this Colombia tour, and I’m not surprised,” he wrote.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
