The next big thing in luxury travel: A family therapist
Sara Ashley O’Brien , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jun 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Summary
Wealthy parents are paying tens of thousands of dollars for a resort vacation with their children where they tackle family dynamics.
On a sprawling estate on New Zealand’s Matakana Coast, there’s an infinity pool, a heated spa, a secret wine cellar and a tennis court for vacationing guests. Another unusual luxury: on-site counseling.
