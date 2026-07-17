The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's magnum opus aims for a strong opening in India

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, has made a solid start at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated ₹17.40 crore net on its first day of release.
According to early trade figures, the epic adaptation of Homer's classic poem earned a gross collection of ₹20.76 crore in India on Day 1. The film was screened across 8,413 shows nationwide, reflecting one of the widest releases for a Hollywood title in the country this year.
The opening puts The Odyssey in a strong position heading into its first weekend, with exhibitors expecting collections to rise further as premium format screenings and weekend footfall gather pace.
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The Odyssey collected an estimated ₹17.40 crore net on its first day of release in India.
Nolan's adaptation aims to tell a more profound story of a man's struggle for redemption rather than simply focusing on a hero's journey home.
The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with 65 mm IMAX cameras, a significant technical achievement for filmmaking.
Prior knowledge of the poem is recommended, as the film retains elements of the original structure while offering a unique interpretation.
The ensemble cast features strong performances, particularly Matt Damon as Odysseus, who has been praised for his depth and emotional portrayal.
Christopher Nolan's films have historically performed well in India, particularly following the commercial success of Oppenheimer, which emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood releases in the market in recent years.
The Odyssey adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic, following Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he undertakes a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures and formidable challenges while striving to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway portraying Penelope. The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film has been produced by Nolan alongside his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.
Development on the project began in March 2024, when Nolan started writing the screenplay. By October that year, Universal Pictures had secured the film, before officially announcing the project in December.
Principal photography took place between February and August 2025 across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara and Malta, with additional filming completed at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles.
With positive audience interest and a strong opening day collection, The Odyssey now turns its focus to the weekend, where sustained occupancy will determine whether Christopher Nolan's ambitious retelling of the Greek classic can convert its impressive start into a major box office success in India.