The Odyssey Global Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s epic earns $264 million in massive opening weekend

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has made a powerful start at the global box office, collecting $264.1 million worldwide in its opening weekend and recording the biggest worldwide launch of the director’s career.

The Odyssey global box office day 3 The action epic earned $124.5 million from 3,919 cinemas in North America, while its international release across 73 markets added $139.6 million. The film has yet to open in China, Japan and South Korea, leaving room for further growth in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The opening has placed The Odyssey ahead of Nolan’s previous global launch records for Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises. Domestically, however, the film ranks as the director’s third-biggest opening weekend, according to data from Rentrak.

Also Read | The Odyssey proves why India urgently needs an IMAX 70mm screen

“He’s reinvented the superhero genre, captured the zeitgeist with multiple thought-provoking originals, and turned a three-hour biopic into a global blockbuster. He’s done it again with the retelling of a 2,700-year-old poem that serves as the foundation of what we recognize as modern storytelling,” said Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory.

Advertisement

Premium formats played a significant role in the film’s opening. IMAX contributed around $22 million, or 15 per cent, to the international debut. Around 7.5 million tickets were sold domestically, according to EntTelligence, with premium large-format screenings accounting for 45 per cent of all tickets sold at an average price of $19.

The film’s 70mm screenings also generated considerable demand. They accounted for 5 per cent of domestic tickets sold and had an average price of nearly $22.50. Several cinemas showing the film in the coveted format reportedly sold out, with tickets having been available in some locations since July 2025.

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak, said, "Christopher Nolan is one of a handful of movie directors whose name on the marquee is a guarantee for box office success. [His] body of work has endeared him to movie fans and film aficionados around the world. He’s truly in a class of his own.”

Advertisement

The Odyssey’s opening gives Nolan’s latest film a strong commercial foundation as it continues its international theatrical run, with major markets still to open.

More about the film The film's first weekend performance comes amid considerable interest in Nolan's latest project, which adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, whose perilous journey home after the Trojan War forms the centre of the story. The narrative follows his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas have produced the film through their production company, Syncopy.

Nolan began writing the screenplay in March 2024 and secured the project with Universal Pictures later that year. Casting took place from late 2024 into early 2025, with Damon confirmed in the lead role in February 2025.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home The Odyssey Global Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan’s epic earns $264 million in massive opening weekend