The only way to bring Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back home is…

King Charles III has only one way to bring back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back home and that is to give clearance to the police protection they were entitled to before stepping down as working royals

Published28 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separated from the Royals years ago and their relationship has gone worse over the time.
Amid speculations around a possible reunion of the Royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return, reports suggest that there is only one way for King Charles to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to England. King Charles can bring his younger son back home by allowing him to get police protection in the country, reported Page Six citing sources. 

According to the report, Prince Harry “desperately” wants security clearance for himself and his family in the UK. The two lost the right to get taxpayer-funded police protection after they stepped down from being working royals and gave up their official titles in 2020. 

“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile,” Page Six quoted a royal source as saying. 

There are chances that King Charles may agree to Prince Harry's condition as he turns 40 in the coming days. As the power to give Prince Harry security clearance rests on King Charles, he is the only person who can bring back the couple and their family. 

The estranged royal couple has completely isolated themselves from the royal family since they settled in California. After separating from the Royals, the two left their royal residence, Queen Elizabeth gifted, and their taxpayer-funded security. Now, as the two are considering returning to England, followed by King Charles's wish to see his grandkids, Prince Harry is trying his best to seek official police protection in the country.

Prince Harry is in touch with his father, however, the Duke of Sussex is not talking to his brother Prince William anymore. The relationship between the two brothers worsened beyond repair after the release of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’. 

In the explosive documentary based on Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shed light upon their relentless struggle to save themselves from media scrutiny. The couple accused the royal family of failing to protect Meghan Markle from negative media scrutiny.

