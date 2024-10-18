The perfect resignation letter DOES exist? Ghana employee goes viral for brutal honesty, assures ‘I will return if…’

A resignation letter from an office worker in Ghana has attracted attention on social media. The letter, which assures a potential return if the new job doesn’t work out, has been lauded by users for its confidence and respectful tone.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
An office worker in Ghana has gone viral for his candid take on employment — with copies of his resignation letter making the social media rounds. The unusual missive explained that the individual was leaving for a new job and assured that they would be “back” in case the new opportunity did not pan out.

“I have gotten a new job from a company and I like to go and try that place too. In case it did not work out, I will come back,” the undated resignation letter explained.

The unnamed employee — writing from the Ghanian town of Nsuta Wassa — also thanked “the entire management team” and wished the company luck.

The post was shared on Instagram by a page called ‘Wall Streat Oasis’ and has since garnered thousands of reactions. Several social media users went so far as to dub it the “perfect resignation letter draft” for those eyeing a quiet exit from their current company.

“As they say, never burn bridges behind you,” agreed one user.

“This person clearly uses English as a second language. This gives direct translation,” lamented another Instagram user.

“We all need such confidence that we'll be hired back from where we are resigning,” laughed a third.

“As someone who has just recently returned to their old job, its better to leave on a friendly note,” read another sage comment.

"Imagine the look on HR’s face when they read that!” joked another user.

 

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
