'The princess looks stunning': Kate Middleton’s royal banquet look leaves fans in awe

Fans have been left in awe of the Princess of Wales after she stepped out in a striking red gown during the State Banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle. The banquet, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on July 8, marked the French President's UK state visit. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined the royal hosts in welcoming President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, Kate wore a red gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. Burton, who famously designed Kate’s wedding dress in 2011 while at Alexander McQueen, created this cape-style dress featuring an elegant round neckline, soft pleats, cape sleeves forming a flowing train, and a cinched waist.

Kate completed her look with Queen Mary’s Lover's Knot Tiara, a piece closely associated with both her and the late Princess Diana. According to People, this marked the first time in a year and a half that Kate has worn a tiara, having last worn it at the Diplomatic Reception in December 2023.

She accessorised with diamond earrings, a delicate bracelet, a gemstone-embellished red clutch, and royal insignia pins displaying portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Wearing her hair loose with a centre parting, Kate opted for a soft yet glamorous make-up look, including smokey eye shadow, defined lashes, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

The Princess of Wales, known for re-wearing designer pieces and championing sustainable fashion, once again impressed royal watchers with her timeless style and grace.

Social media users were quick to shower Kate Middleton with compliments, praising both her elegance and timeless sense of style.

“She’s so elegant and beautiful,” one user wrote, while another said, “She’s always a lady, graceful and poised no matter the occasion.” A third admirer commented, “The princess looks stunning—she truly knows how to carry herself with dignity.”

Others chimed in with similar sentiments. “Red is definitely her colour. She looks radiant and confident,” one fan remarked. Another user added, “Kate never fails to impress. Her fashion choices are always classy yet modern.”