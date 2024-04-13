'The Real Kerala Story': Locals unite to crowdfund ₹34 crore for man facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia
In a display of solidarity with Kozhikode native Abdul Rahim, locals in Kerala crowdfunded to pay the blood money of 15 million Saudi Riyals or about ₹34 crore, before April 18, 2024, to save him from the death penalty.
The deadline loomed like the sword of Damocles but an astonishing four days is all it took for people in Kerala to channel their compassion and rally together to raise an astounding ₹34 crore to save a man from the state from the gallows in Saudi Arabia.
