Bluesky, a decentralised social media platform, is witnessing significant growth, with its user base nearing 25 million. This surge comes as users explore alternatives to X (formerly Twitter) due to dissatisfaction with the platform’s changes under Elon Musk’s ownership.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 and his “free speech absolutist” reforms spurred many to leave the site. While platforms like Mastodon and Threads initially attracted users, Bluesky emerged as a promising alternative, particularly after Donald Trump’s recent presidential election.

Musk’s appointment to a leadership role in the President-elect’s administration has further pushed some users to seek new platforms, USA Today reported. However, Bluesky’s 25 million is way behind X’s user database. Musk’s social media platform has 611 million users as of April 2024.

Bluesky’s rise comes amid criticism of X under Elon Musk, with concerns over increased misinformation, hate speech and harassment. As more users search for reliable and open platforms, Bluesky appears to be carving a niche in the competitive social media landscape.

Bluesky offers a user experience similar to X but with unique features. The platform’s decentralised nature gives users more control and freedom to customise their experience.

According to a Bluesky representative, the platform’s open network model aims to empower users, developers and creators by providing greater independence from traditional platforms.

Jack Dorsey’s brainchild Launched publicly in February 2024, Bluesky is partly owned by CEO Jay Graber and supported by a board that includes notable tech figures like Jeremie Miller, Mike Masnick and Kinjal Shah. The project was initially conceived in 2019 by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, but separated from Twitter after Musk’s takeover in 2022.

The platform’s growth spiked around the U.S. election, with over a million users joining daily at its peak. Although the pace has slowed, Bluesky continues attracting hundreds of thousands of new users daily.