Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan featured The Roshans will be released next year on Over-the-Top platform in 2025, informed Hrithik through his Instagram handle.

Making the announcement, Hrithik stated that the much-awaited docu-series will be released next year on 17 January 2025 on Netflix. He also shared a new poster.

According to details, the series promises to take the audience on a journey through Roshans' lives, struggles and wins.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix."

Earlier, the OTT platform Netflix announced an exclusive docu-series on Hrithik Roshan’s family.

The series will show the rich tapestry of their multi-generational legacy through song and stories. Also, this is the first time that the Roshans will show their journey and help explore the audiences three generations’ contributions to Hindi cinema.

According to News18, the docu-series will focus on late Roshan Lal Nagrath AKA Roshan Saab, followed by his descendants — Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan. All the three have uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors.

Sharing his experience, Director Shashi Ranjan said, as quoted by News18, “Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family’s world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go."

