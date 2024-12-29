The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, will debut on OTT. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film depicts the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire incident, which resulted in 59 deaths.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, is set to debut in OTT. The movie explores the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which claimed 59 lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dheeraj Sarna directed the film, which was released theatrically on November 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament library. He was accompanied by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was reportedly the first movie PM Modi watched after becoming prime minister. Veteran actor Jeetendra and actor Raashii Khanna were also present.

“Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," wrote PM Modi on December 2.

“A day to remember for the rest of my life. Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten," Massey wrote on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The story follows Samar Kumar, a journalist, as he uncovers layers of truth surrounding the incident. Ridhi Dogra portrays Manika Rajpurohit, while Raashii Khanna plays Amrita Gill. The ensemble cast also includes actors Barkha Singh, Sudip Ved and Digvijay Purohit.

The Bollywood movie faced multiple delays before hitting theatres, with its initial release date set for May 3, 2024, later postponed to August, and finally arriving in November. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date Fans who missed the theatrical release can look forward to watching The Sabarmati Report on January 10, 2025, exclusively on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, the movie was made with a budget of ₹50 crore. The movie did not fare well at the box office as it collected ₹40.73 crore, as per Sacnilk. After earning ₹11.5 crore in the first week, the movie ran in theatres for more than five weeks.