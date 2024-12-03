The Sabarmati Report OTT release date: Starring Vikrant Massey, the film earned ₹ 1.25 crore on its release day, November 15, and ₹ 28.80 crore since then. The movie will soon be released on OTT platforms.

Industry tracker Sacnilk.com reported that since its release, it has collected a net amount of ₹28.80 crore at the box office.

What is The Sabarmati Report about Inspired by a real-life event, The Sabarmati Report revolves around the February 27, 2002 incident, when the Sabarmati Express train near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat train was set on fire. It resulted in the death of 59 people.

The Sabarmati Report cast The movie stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, AI Arjun, Anjali Nadig, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved in key roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report movie has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. With a budget of ₹50 crore, the amount includes both production and advertising costs, stated reports.

The Sabarmati Report OTT release date For those who missed out on watching the movie on the big screens, worry not. The Vikrant Massey-starrer is all set to release on OTT platforms within a few weeks, around late December or early January, stated multiple media reports.

The Sabarmati Report OTT Reports further stated that The Sabarmati Report is likely to stream on the Zee 5 OTT platform.

PM Modi watches The Sabarmati Report Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report on Monday evening with members of his Cabinet and the film's cast.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'. I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM wrote on X while sharing photos from the screening.