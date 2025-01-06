Demi Moore won Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes for her role in The Substance, a controversial film exploring beauty standards. Critics are divided on its graphic storytelling, with some praising it as groundbreaking while others criticize its portrayal of aging women.

The controversial movie The Substance is in the news again after Demi Moore won the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It was the 62-year-old Hollywood veteran's first individual win in 45 years.

The Substance controversy French director Coralie Fargeat’s latest film, The Substance, has sparked intense discussions for its bold storytelling and graphic visuals. Featuring Moore as the lead, the movie explores society’s obsession with beauty standards through a mix of horror, sci-fi and blood-soaked drama.

The story follows Elisabeth, a 50-year-old celebrity aerobics instructor, who is replaced on television due to her age. Her younger, "perfect" replacement, Sue (played by Margaret Qualley), is born from a shady medical experiment involving a mysterious green serum called "The Substance". The serum promises youth and beauty but leads to grotesque consequences, with Sue emerging from Elisabeth's spine in a shocking twist.

Critics have described the film as both groundbreaking and divisive. While some have praised it as a “body horror masterpiece", others have criticised it for lacking depth and perpetuating negative stereotypes about ageing women.

The movie has drawn comparisons to classics like Death Becomes Her and All About Eve, which also explore fears around ageing and the pressure to remain youthful.

The Substance premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has been noted for its graphic yet stylised portrayal of its themes. It follows Fargeat's 2017 film Revenge, which was similarly known for its pulpy, intense approach to storytelling.

The Substance on OTT You can currently watch The Substance on MUBI or the MUBI Amazon Channel or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

MUBI offers a monthly subscription plan at ₹299 and an annual plan at ₹1,999. For students, MUBI provides a discounted monthly rate of ₹199. Mubi is well-known for its selection of lesser-known, international and critically-acclaimed films.