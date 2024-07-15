The way Charlotte looks at her mother: Netizens get impressed as Kate Middleton gets standing ovation at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon 2024 on July 14 while undergoing cancer treatment. The crowd gave the Princess of Wales a standing ovation.

Though she has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, she had not attended the tournament this year until the final. In the Royal Box with her were her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Matthews.

Kate wore a bright purple dress. She came onto the court after the match to present the trophies. She smiled as she watched the men's singles final, which was a repeat of last year's championship between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Even the result was similar to what happened in 2023. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

When Kate received the standing ovation, Charlotte’s reaction caught netizens’ eyes. Many were amazed when the 9-year-old proudly looked at her mother and appeared emotional at the crowd's overwhelming reaction to her presence at the Wimbledon 2024 final.

Guests applaud as Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and her daughter Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd L) arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men's singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

“What a beautiful image to see how her daughter looks at her mom with pride, joy, love, and admiration,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Love for his mother.... Happy,” wrote another.

“How lovely!! And it's great that she is recovering! God bless her,” posted another. “Princess Charlotte is a Fantastic Testament to the Princess of Wales Parenting!” came from another.

“I love this picture. They're so adorable together. I love the way Princess Charlotte looks at her mother,” reacted one user while another posted, “Love the way Princess Charlotte is looking at her Mom.”

“Three little children watched their mommy fight cancer. This is a beautiful site. Finally,” came from one user.