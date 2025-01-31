The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Check when you can catch Canadian singer’s new album

After much anticipation, The Weeknd's latest album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' has dropped, featuring 22 tracks and collaborations with major artists. Discover its star-studded lineup, reason behind its delayed release and more.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated31 Jan 2025, 02:48 PM IST
The Weeknd will mark his acting debut with a psychological thriller movie of the same name ’Hurry Up Tomorrow’, set for a May release.(Instagram: Hurry Up Tomorrow)

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: The wait is over for The Weeknd fans. After months of anticipation and teasers, the Canadian singer has finally released his new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, worldwide.

This is the final instalment of the three-part series, which starts with “After Hours”. It was followed by “Dawn FM”, which featured songs like “Sacrifice” and “Take My Breath”.

The singer announced this music album on Instagram in December.

The album was delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires

The album was initially scheduled to come out on 24 January but was delayed to support the wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd also donated $1 million to help those impacted by the LA fires. He also cancelled the album release show, scheduled for 25 January, at Rose Bowl.

Hurry Up Tomorrow release time in India

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow album was released in India at 8:30 am on Friday, January 31.

The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow songs

The album includes hit singles like 'Dancing In Flames', 'Timeless' with Playboi Carti and 'São Paolo' with Anitta.

It features Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future, and more. Its list of producers includes big names like Max Martin, Pharrell Williams, and Mike Dean.

Its full tracklist has 22 songs and is nearly 90 minutes long. According to Variety, several tracks from the album were previewed during The Weeknd’s stadium concert at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo last October.

The Weeknd's acting debut

With the album, The Weeknd is also making his acting debut in a psychological thriller movie titled Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The film Hurry Up Tomorrow is being directed by Trey Edward Shults and stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

The Weeknd, along with his long-time music partner Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), will score the film. The movie is set to be released in theatres on May 16 by Lionsgate.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 02:48 PM IST
