‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 may have found its next luxury hotel in the French Riviera

Following the global success of its Thailand-set third season, HBO’s acclaimed anthology drama “The White Lotus” may be preparing for a distinctly European chapter, with industry speculation increasingly pointing towards the French Riviera as the backdrop for Season 4.
Reports emerging during the Cannes Film Festival have identified the iconic Hôtel Martinez, at Cannes, as a potential fit for creator Mike White’s next instalment of the Emmy-winning social satire. While HBO has not officially confirmed the location, the hotel has quickly become a focal point of discussion among television executives, festival attendees and entertainment media observers.
According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary Riviera property possesses many of the qualities that have defined previous “White Lotus” settings: exclusivity, wealth, cultural prestige and an undercurrent of social tension beneath luxury hospitality.
Situated on the Mediterranean coastline between Cannes and Nice, the Hôtel Martinez has long been associated with celebrity culture and elite European society.
The hotel is particularly synonymous with the annual Cannes Film Festival, where it regularly hosts private parties, studio gatherings and high-profile guests away from the public glare of the Croisette.
Over decades, the property has attracted figures ranging from Hollywood actors and filmmakers to royalty and international business leaders.
The possibility of relocating the series to southern France would mark another significant tonal shift for the anthology. The first season, set in Hawaii, examined privilege, colonial anxieties and class tensions against a tropical resort backdrop.
Season 2 moved to Sicily, focusing heavily on sexuality, power and infidelity among wealthy guests at a luxury Italian hotel. The recently concluded third season relocated the narrative to Thailand, exploring spirituality, wellness tourism and cultural exploitation.
Industry observers believe the Riviera setting would offer fertile ground for creator Mike White’s trademark blend of satire and psychological drama.
The timing of the speculation has also fuelled interest. With the Cannes Film Festival once again drawing major entertainment figures and international press attention, conversations surrounding “The White Lotus” have naturally intensified in hospitality and media circles.
Several luxury hotels in Europe have reportedly expressed interest in becoming the next filming location, aware of the significant tourism boost associated with the franchise. Previous filming sites in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand experienced noticeable increases in bookings and international visibility following the show’s release.
The White Lotus remains one of HBO’s most commercially successful and culturally influential productions, earning multiple Emmy Awards and generating sustained social media discussion after each episode.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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