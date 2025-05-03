The world's most walkable city revealed — and it's not New York or Amsterdam

New Yorkers may need to slow their celebrated city stride — at least according to a new global ranking that places the Big Apple far from the front of the pack.

Despite its reputation for “subway-hopping, block-hustling, pedestrian-proud” residents, New York City failed to crack the top 10 in a recent list of the world’s most walkable cities. Instead, it landed in a surprising 34th place.

The ranking, compiled by price comparison platform Compare the Market, evaluated cities based on several walkability-related factors, including access to walking trails, public transport options, rainfall levels, and proximity to essential services.

The biggest takeaway? “Europe ran laps around the competition,” with numerous continental cities outperforming their global peers when it comes to pedestrian-friendliness.

Here’s a look at the urban centers that truly “walk the walk.” 1. Munich, Germany

Topping the list is Munich, where an impressive 86% of residents live within a mile of designated car-free zones. Combined with nearly a million miles of bike trails crisscrossing the city, this Bavarian capital easily claimed the number one spot.

2. Milan, Italy

Milan, the fashion capital, makes a stylish statement with well-maintained sidewalks, efficient public transport, and effortless access to cafés, shops, and attractions — all while keeping the heels intact.

3. Warsaw, Poland

This hidden gem blends historic appeal with contemporary convenience, featuring safe streets, excellent public transport, and ample walking paths that keep locals light on their feet.

4. Helsinki, Finland

Despite the freezing temperatures, Helsinki remains a walker’s paradise, with exceptional safety, intelligent city planning, and an abundance of pathways that encourage residents to stay active year-round.

5. Paris, France