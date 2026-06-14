Theatre cat steals the spotlight after crashing Romeo and Juliet’s emotional finale in Turkey. Internet is in love

An emotional performance of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet took an unexpected turn in the Turkish city of Izmir when a ginger cat wandered onto the stage during the ballet’s climactic finale, drawing laughter from the audience and briefly stealing the spotlight from the lead performers.

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Theatre cat steals show at Tukey's Romeo and Juliet stage production The incident occurred during a production at Bornova Open-Air Theatre, where Brazilian dancer Pedro Seara and Russian ballerina Tatyana Borger were portraying the star-crossed lovers in one of literature’s most famous tragedies.

The ballet had reached its most dramatic moment. Romeo lay dead in the tomb while Juliet mourned over his body, bringing the two-hour production to its emotional peak.

It was at that point that an uninvited feline guest appeared.

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Rather than quietly passing through the scene, the ginger cat confidently approached the stage area where Seara, 27, was lying motionless as Romeo. The animal then settled next to the dancer’s head and began pawing at his hair.

Moments later, the cat appeared even more interested in the performance, nibbling at the supposedly lifeless Romeo and prompting laughter from theatre-goers who had moments earlier been watching one of Shakespeare’s most tragic scenes unfold.

Borger later recalled the unusual interruption and the audience’s reaction.

“Imagine this, at the very climax of the performance, when Romeo is dead and Juliet has already ‘come back to life’ — they are in the tomb,” she said.

“This is the emotional peak the entire two-hour build-up has been leading to.”

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“At that moment, a cat comes on stage and starts playing with dead Romeo's hair.”

“Then it even begins biting him and completely ruins the scene. Instead of crying, the whole audience just started laughing.”

Video footage of the incident shows Borger attempting to continue the performance while appearing to gently steer attention away from the cat, all while remaining in character as Juliet.

Social media reactions to the video Footage of the stage invasion quickly circulated online, where users embraced the unexpected twist to Shakespeare’s classic tale.

One viewer joked: “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art the tuna, mate? (sic)”

Another commented: “Romeo is dead, Juliet is mourning, the whole theatre is emotional… and then this orange cat walks in like the main character. Istanbul ballet just got 10x better (sic).”

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A third social media user praised the feline performer, writing: “Orange cat in Turkey steals final scene theatrics during Romeo & Juliet. BRAVO! 🩰🎭😹 (sic)”

Another suggested an alternative title for the production, posting: “New version of classic, Romeo & Juliet & Cat, I’d like to see that (sic)”.

Written by William Shakespeare in the late 16th century, Romeo and Juliet is one of the world's most famous tragic love stories. The play follows Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, two young lovers from rival families in Verona, Italy, whose secret romance unfolds amid a bitter feud between their households.

Despite their deep love for one another, a series of misunderstandings, family conflicts and unfortunate circumstances lead to their deaths, ultimately prompting reconciliation between the warring families. The tragedy has become a timeless symbol of doomed love and has inspired countless adaptations across theatre, film, ballet and literature.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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