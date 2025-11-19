‘There is only one religion’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s speech goes viral | Sathya Sai Baba celebrations in Puttaparthi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s speech at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi has gone viral. She spoke on a stage shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Sachin Tendulkar and others.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said at the event.

She recalled her days as a student of the Sathya Sai Bal Vikas program. According to her, the guru’s guidance continues to shape millions of lives.

The actress reminded the Puttaparthi audience of Sathya Sai Baba’s core teachings and the five qualities he stressed. She said these five qualities help people live with purpose and a spiritual anchor.

“Swami once said, ‘Education should not be for a living, but it is and should be for life’. The Sri Sathya Sai Baba education system is a shining example of this truth,” the Bollywood actress said.

“From Bal Vikas programs to value-based schools, colleges, and even a free multidisciplinary university serving thousands of students every year free of cost, without discrimination and rooted in values,” she added.

Social media reaction Aishwarya’s speech on caste and religion has sparked discussion on social media.

One user commented, “Now imagine if our society actually followed this instead of just clapping for it.”

“Beautifully said. In times of noise and division, these words remind us of what truly unites humanity,” wrote another.

“Such things sound good only in tall speeches. But, in reality, the caste problem is an everyday reality for people. Maybe one day after Ambedkarite action, we will be devoid of caste,” wrote one user.

“Sanatan Dharma has no mention of caste. There was varna based on professional practice and it was not linked with family birth,” posted another.

Another user pointed out, “That's Sanatana dharma for u. It doesn't force itself on anyone.”

“At last a person with a pretty face and strong spine. Chose her words carefully,” came from another.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches PM Modi’s feet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touched PM Modi’s feet after the speech. She thanked Modi for attending and said his presence brought inspiration.