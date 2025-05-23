‘There’s a limit to being bold’: Samay Raina tells Raj Shamani, reveals lessons learnt from India’s Got Latent row

Samay Raina is back and how! For the first time after the massive controversy around India’s Got Latent pulled the standup comedian down, he has appeared in a podcast. Going with his image, it is impossible to say if what he is saying in the podcast is real or is “manufactured” for the sake of comedy.

In a promotional video for Bold Care, co-owned by actor Ranveer Singh, Samay Raina speaks to Raj Shamani, one of India’s most popular YouTubers at the moment.

Raj Shamani asks Samay Raina what he has learned from the lows he experienced in recent times.

“Life has its highs and lows. I realise that we should always be bold regardless of whatever. But, there is a limit to being bold. And, to ensure that you don’t cross the limit…” says Samay Raina while promoting a sexual wellness product from Bold Care.

“Once some things get released, there is no point of return,” Samay Raina says in an intended pun.

“But, what have you learnt from this?” Raj Shamani asks.

“Many times, some unwanted things remain in life. Later, when you look back at them, you regret not cutting them out at the time. But, by then, it’s already too late. So, better to remove such things early on,” Samay says.

And, Samay Raina fans start assuming that Samay Raina is regretting not editing out Ranveel Allahbadia’s controversial statement on India’s Got Latent. Just then, Samay Raina introduces another Bold Care product to shave off “unwanted things”.

When will India's Got Latent be back? As Shamani asks Samay when his show will return, the comedian confirmed it would, but didn’t give a timeline.

“Woh toh ab Samay hi bata payega. Matlab main nahi, time. You have to give it time. Good things take time. Time is the best healer. Samay sabse bada hai. Samay sabse balwan hai. Aur Samay se bada koi nahi. Samay sabse shaktishali hai, bhai.

“Aur apna samay badhaane ke liye (And, to increase the duration)…” Samay Raina promotes another product by Bold Care.

“Your time is going well. You should extend your duration further,” Samay tells Raj Shamani.

Shamani laughs and requests Raina not to keep this part of the video in the final draft.