They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 15: Pawan Kalyan film at its lowest despite being highest-grossing Telugu hit

They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 15: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest release – They Call Him OG – has slowed down further at the box office. Though the film became one of the highest grosser of the year in the Telugu film industry, on Thursday, the movie minted its lowest single-day figure at the box office.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk – the movie minted ₹187.33 crore India net.

They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 15 Despite a bumper opening, They Call Him OG failed to maintain the same momentum during its second week in theatres. On Thursday, the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie earned ₹43 lakhs – a staggeringly low number as compared to the movie's double-digit earnings previously.

Interestingly, the Box Office earnings of They Call Him OG has been overwhelmingly driven by the Telugu edition of the movie. The Pawan Kalyan starrer closed Week 1 with total earnings of ₹169.3 crore, of which the Telugu edition alone contributed a massive ₹164.75 crore.

They Call Him OG's Week 2 collection also featured a similar trend with the Telugu version of the movie contributing impressive amounts of ₹4.1- ₹4.7 crore on a daily basis to the overall collection.

Highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 Recently, the makers of the film claimed that the film became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

DVV Entertainment, shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, and called it the “highest grossing Telugu Film of 2025”. Their post came with the lyrics of the title song and mentioned, “Alalika Kadhalaka Bhayapadele…Kshanakshanamoka Thala Thegi Padele…Pralayamu Yedhuruga Nilabadele..Meti Dhaatiki Lokam Hadale…#OG is the highest grossing Telugu Film of 2025.”

About They Call Him OG They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya.