‘They cannot beat these kids’: Hollywood actor John Cusack backs student protest at Jantar Mantar; social media reacts

John Cusack continues to support the ongoing student protest nationwide in India. This time, the Hollywood actor shared a post by Jeremy Corbyn, a Member of Parliament in the UK.

The Islington North MP, on the other hand, shared a post by Amnesty International. The post alleges “unnecessary and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters”. “The Delhi Police responded with violent crackdowns,” it says.

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“Indian authorities must ensure that all allegations of unlawful conduct against these Cockroach Party-led protests are promptly, independently, and impartially investigated,” Amnesty International urges in the post.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the CJP during the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors. 2 Why is John Cusack supporting the student protests in India? ⌵ John Cusack supports the student protests as he views them as a peaceful civil disobedience movement demanding justice and addressing issues related to education reforms, particularly surrounding the NEET examination. 3 How did social media react to John Cusack's comments on the protests? ⌵ Social media reactions varied, with some criticizing him for interfering in internal matters, while others showed support, highlighting his solid backing for the youth-led movement in India. 4 Should the Indian government apologize for the violence against student protestors? ⌵ The CJP insists that the Indian government and police should publicly apologize to student protestors who were allegedly thrashed during the demonstrations, as they view it as a necessary acknowledgment of the excessive force used. 5 What prior political issues has John Cusack commented on regarding India? ⌵ John Cusack has previously commented on various political issues in India, including the farmers’ protests, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, showing his ongoing engagement with Indian socio-political matters.

To this, Corbyn says, “Appalling violence against an unarmed, youth-led civil disobedience movement in India.” The British MP expresses “solidarity with those demanding justice”.

Now, John Cusack has responded. The High Fidelity actor quoted Arundhati Roy, “For the first time in years, it feels wonderful to be Indian. Just when hope seemed lost, they came. Young roaches riding in on the rain. The progeny of the unholy union between a judge and a joke.”

Cusack wrote, “They cannot beat these kids.”

Also Read | CJP protestor critically injured in Chalo Sansad march is ‘stable’: RML Hospital

This is, however, not the first time that the actor spoke about this. He earlier shared a piece by Roy on the student protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He called the Booker Prize winner his “favorite fellow cockroach”.

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John Cusack’s Past Comments on India John Cusack has repeatedly commented on Indian political issues. Before backing CJP-led student protests over NEET exam concerns, he expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

He publicly acknowledged Gandhi's cross-country march from Kerala towards Kashmir. During 2020-2021, Cusack amplified India's farmers' protests through social media. He consistently supported demonstrations against proposed agricultural reform laws.

Earlier, in 2019, he vocally opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Cusack shared ground-level footage showing police crackdowns on students. He controversially claimed that India's economy was facing "chaos" and "civil war".

Social Media Reaction Social media users have reacted to Cusack’s latest tweet.

“Who are you to interfere in our internal matters? Mind your own business. Looks like deepstate activities are activated. Try harder next time,” wrote one of them.

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Another user wrote, “Young stupid roaches. They are playing into the hands of the foreign deep state. The cruci-fixated religio-military-cia complex.”

“You open your eyes and conscience selectively to build a narrative,” posted one user.

“The ruling party has an iron grip on all institutions, including the election commission. This protest is going to be a headache for the govt, but ultimately, all the voters who are still eligible for voting are their own voters,” commented another user.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.