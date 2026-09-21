‘They fed me samosa’: Bengaluru CEO uses Gemini, dashcam to outsmart a road rage biker

When a Bengaluru CEO found himself at the receiving end of a violent road-rage incident, he turned to an unconventional legal advisor: Google's AI tool, Gemini.

In an X post, Siddharth Dialani shared that he used the artificial intelligence platform to draft a strongly worded police complaint and secure a formal acknowledgement, ultimately forcing the aggressive biker to apologise and pay for the damages.

Biker's intimidation tactics The incident unfolded between the city's Sony and Ejipura signals, according to Dialani.

Sharing the account of the incident, Dialani said a biker travelling with his wife mistakenly believed the CEO's car had brushed against his two-wheeler.

Escalating the situation, the biker forced Dialani to stop, violently kicked the side of his car, and then deliberately rammed into the vehicle from behind. “He got me to stop my car, kicked the side gate violently, got on his bike and rammed my car from behind.”

“As this wasn't enough for him, he overtook and kept breaking to intimidate me,” Dialani recounted. Unknown to the aggressive rider, the entire ordeal was being recorded by the car's dashcam.

Turning to AI for legal aid Initially inclined to let the matter go for his own peace of mind, Dialani changed his stance after noticing the deep dent left on his car. Figuring that a lesson needed to be taught, the CEO approached the Koramangala police station armed with the video evidence.

“This is how violently he kicked the side of car! Initially I thought I'll let it go for the peace of my mind. But looking at the dent, I felt a lesson needs to be taught!” he shared.

To ensure his grievance was handled effectively, Dialani used Gemini to draft a formal complaint. The AI strategically advised him to demand a written acknowledgement of the submission from the authorities.

"Police realised that I won't leave without the acknowledgement copy," Dialani noted.

The Koramangala police proved cooperative, using the dashcam footage to identify the biker's vehicle number and tracking down his phone number through their database.

While waiting for the culprit to be summoned, the officers even offered the CEO a samosa, a moment Dialani jokingly likened to a movie scene. “They fed me a samosa (just like in movies) while they searched for rowdy biker who hit my car.”

‘The power of a dash cam’ Upon arriving at the station, the biker initially attempted to shift the blame, accusing Dialani of hitting his bike first. However, the dashcam photographs and the looming threat of an FIR and a criminal case quickly prompted him to realise the gravity of his actions.

The matter was swiftly concluded with the biker issuing a written apology letter and compensating the CEO for the vehicular damages.