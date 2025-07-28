'They kept following us': Bengaluru women share chilling video of being chased by 3 men, say Auto driver didn't help

A chilling video shared on Instagram by three women in Bengaluru has reignited concerns about women’s safety in public spaces. The clip shows the trio alleging they were followed and chased by three unidentified men near the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in JP Nagar.

The video, now viral, was posted by Instagram user @suha_hana88 with the caption: “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls.” In the footage, one of the women narrates their frightening experience as the camera captures the road behind them.

“They are following us now. Early in the morning, we went to Rameshwaram Cafe. While walking in JP Nagar, we noticed a few men trailing us. They followed us on foot, then stopped their car in front of us just as our Rapido arrived. As soon as we got on, they started chasing us again. We tried speaking to an auto driver nearby, but he ignored us completely. We finally managed to lose them in traffic,” she says in the video.

The visibly shaken women say the incident left them “scared and traumatised,” and are urging others to stay vigilant. The post has triggered a wave of concern online, with many users urging the women to file a police complaint.

Several comments also pointed to the lack of active bystander intervention, highlighting the indifference of the auto driver who allegedly refused to help.

A user wrote, "This is so true... it gives chills when they start following.

Another user commented, “Girls in such situations when its day time try to stay in a populated area, take a circular path to see if they are still following. And dont got straight to ur home. You would not want them to know where u live. If you see them still following the go straight to the police station. You may or may not inform the nearest police but in most of the cases you stopping at the police station will get rid of them. I am glad that all of you are safe now. Take care and be alert.”

“Girl, please don't hesitate to disclose their vehicle registration number,” the third asked.