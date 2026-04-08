‘They pulled me out of the water’: Actor Rahul Banerjee wrote about drowning to death at 42; eerie prediction goes viral

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s untimely death at 42 has shaken the entire Bengali film and television industry. As his dear ones continue to mourn his death by drowning, an eerie coincidence has emerged.

In 2018, the actor wrote a short story for Batayon, the Annual magazine by the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum. The story, written in first person, is about a man who gets drowned to death.

LiveMint could not find the entire story, ‘Baandhobira’ (Girlfriends), originally written in Bengali. The magazine is primarily available offline. The online page still shows: “Coming soon”.

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Here’s a translation of the section that discusses the moment after the protagonist’s death.

“After death, I find myself looking rather regal. Death itself arrived clumsily, at the wrong moment. It was the evening of our Durga Puja immersion. I missed the last step. Forty-two is no age to depart, really.

They pulled me out of the water. Others lifted the body, of course. Now, I lie in the club room. Boudi (sister-in-law) sits frozen in a corner. I know she is in real pain. Dada (Elder brother) is busy with the arrangements. He will miss me while watching cricket.

Suddenly, the entire neighbourhood has gathered around, staring at me as though I were some celebrity. Yet, I was a nobody. There was a time when I used to do politics with great enthusiasm. I could draw fairly well. I painted slogans on walls during elections. I loved being the announcer at sports meets and cultural evenings in the neighbourhood.

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The club has its own vehicle. That is the one they will take me in. Montu-da is crying endlessly. Ah, that man truly loved me.”

Rahul Banerjee's 2018 story

He further wrote in the story about his girlfriend in the story:

“From Ranikuthi to Tollygunge, we would walk. Long walks, just the two of us. Shrabonti and I. She studied at Kamala Girls’ School. I was from Naaktala High School.

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So, how did our paths cross? At Subroto Sir’s biology coaching class. I won’t pretend otherwise. I had a rather good sense of humour. In coaching, people laughed easily at the things I said. Even Subroto Sir enjoyed it. The girls would collapse in laughter.”

The now-viral post has been widely circulated on social media since his death. The uncanny similarity has baffled many.

Also Read | Bengal film industry shuts down over actor Rahul Banerjee's death on set

Rahul Banerjee’s death Rahul Banerjee died on 29 March at Talsari Beach in Odisha while shooting for the serial, Bhole Baba Paar Karega. Initially called an accidental drowning, the incident later raised serious doubts.

Witnesses claim the rescue was delayed. The autopsy showed heavy inhalation of saline water and sand. His estranged wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, has filed a complaint alleging conspiracy and negligence.

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