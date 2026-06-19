‘They treat it like just another hotel room’: Himachal homestay owner shares video of alleged guest damage

A homestay owner in Himachal Pradesh has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a video showing the alleged aftermath of a guest stay at her heritage property. The clip, posted on Instagram, features damaged décor, stained furnishings and litter scattered across the premises, drawing attention to the challenges of maintaining historic homes that are open to travellers.

The video was shared by Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta, a heritage homestay in the Himalayas. In the Reel, she walks viewers through different parts of the property, pointing out broken decorative items and other signs of damage that she claims were left behind by guests.

According to Chauhan, the homestay is a century-old family home that she converted into a hospitality venture after leaving her 9-to-5 job. She said the property represents years of effort and restoration work, with every corner carefully designed and maintained.

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The footage shows clay smeared on a bed, damaged decorative pieces and empty alcohol bottles left around the property. Through the video, Chauhan said she wanted to highlight a side of homestay management that guests often do not see.

In the caption accompanying the post, she reflected on the emotional investment involved in preserving a heritage home.

“You spend hours choosing the right décor, preserving old details, arranging every corner thoughtfully, and keeping a place alive that means something to you. And then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room,” she wrote.

While expressing disappointment over the alleged damage, Chauhan also acknowledged that the majority of guests are respectful and considerate.

“Most guests are wonderful, respectful, and leave the place better than they found it. But the few who don’t can leave behind more than a mess. They leave behind disappointment,” she said.

She further described the property as “a 100-year-old heritage home that has survived generations, storms, and time itself.”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their views on the responsibilities of both hosts and guests.

One user suggested that hosts should avoid keeping valuable or sentimental décor in rental properties, writing, “First rule of hosting. Only use easily replaceable decor. With no emotional attachment. You probably got all these from different places with different values , but everything is available on amazon too.”

Another commenter proposed a review system for visitors, saying, “We should definitely have a host review section.”

Some users pointed out that hosting platforms already offer tools to address such situations. “An Airbnb host can not only leave a review for guests but can also submit a claim for any damages caused during the stay!” one person commented.

Several hosts also weighed in with their own experiences. One user wrote, “To be completely honest, this is one of the biggest challenges of hosting. I've been a host for the last four years, and one thing I've learned is to keep fewer fragile or expensive items in the property.”