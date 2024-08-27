Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a man from Mumbai who had boarded the Tejas Express to Ahmedabad has shared his horrific experience during his journey. In a post on X, a user named with the username ‘peeleraja’ boarded Tejas Express train no 82901 from Mumbai Central and said that the train was expected to reach Ahmedabad Junction by 10:15 pm, but it was unexpectedly canceled without any official communication at Vadodara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dear all. I am on the Tejas Express 82901. Got on at Mumbai Central at 1545 and should have reached Ahmedabad Junction at 2215. Due to rain, the train has been canceled at Vadodara. No official intimation. Just AC switched off. While rain has affected service, the Vande Bharat, which ran parallel to us, has reached Ahmedabad. We are left to our devices. Vadodara is flooded. There is nowhere to go. There are senior citizens and kids on this train. If the Vande Bharat can go from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, why cant other trains?"

He further added the situation worsened when the air conditioning was abruptly turned off, leaving passengers, including senior citizens and children, in uncomfortable conditions. In his post, he also expressed his frustration, noting that while the Tejas Express was stranded, the Vande Bharat train, which was running parallel, managed to reach Ahmedabad without issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“No official has come to address us. They have just switched off the ac and left, hoping we crawl out in suffocation. Some people have managed to open the auto closing door and block it open so we can breathe. Some passengers gheraoed some officers and they agreed to take us to Ahmedabad. People are back and ACs on but people of other canceled trains have also boarded. Right now i just hope we reach Ahmedabad. We hear reports of preferential treatment to Vande Bharat at the exoense if other trains, but I saw it first hand today. Posting this to let you know how the railways and IRCTC work," the passenger wrote.

The passenger added that it is understood that technical faults can occur, but he added that the way they were treated by the railway authorities angered them.

“Faults can happen. My biggest anger was the way we were treated. They literally tried to smoke us out of the compartment by turning off the air source (AC). Also if the fault was so severe, how did the Vande Bharat reach Ahmedabad? Are other passengers lesser humans than Vande Bharat passengers? PS. As of now our train is full and AC is on but not yet moved out of Vadodara Junction." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his last post, he wrote, “0612. Everyone was suddenly told to board another train to Ahmedabad. Mad rush. Boarded. Lets see now."

His post went viral on social media and many user commented. One said, “Vande Bharat is a lightweight train with latest technology, so light that even cows can damage it. Being lightweight, it can float in water, other trains cannot. So book Vande Bharat during rainy season next time."