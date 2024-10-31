‘They would be in heaven and I would be in jail,’ netizens criticise Pakistani students performing dangerous stunts

  • A viral video from Superior University in Lahore shows students performing a dangerous neck-flipping stunt, sparking backlash on social media.

Updated31 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
A viral video by Pakistani students receive backlash on social media.
A viral video by Pakistani students receive backlash on social media.

A video from Pakistan’s Superior University in Lahore has gone viral on social media in which students can be seen performing a dangerous neck-flipping stunt. The risky stunt has received backlash from netizens. 

In the video, two students approach each other from behind and flip upside down by neck, and move.

This stunt was repeated on many students. The viral reel was posted by an Instagram user “alihassan.48” with caption, “Funny moments in superior university.”

The post currently has over 57.6 million views and more than 2.3 million likes on Instagram.

However, many social media users have expressed their concern over the dangerous stunt.

“Kya jahalat hai ye? It’s actually very dangerous not funny!,” commented one user.

Another user said, “This can cause serious injury.” “All fun & games till there’s blood on the floor,” added another.

A user said that if the stunt was performed on him, he would be in jail and the stuntman would be in heaven. “If someone did this to me. They would be in heaven and I would be in Jail.” 

“It’s not funny. There are many other ways to have fun,” said one user. Another said: “You guys can literally break someone's spine.”

Well, this is not the only bizarre video that emerged on social media from the neighbouring country. Earlier this month, a man from Pakistan was seen opening lion’s jaws which received backlash from social media users.

The viral video features content creator Mian Saqib trying to open the jaws of a lion with his bare hands. The video begins with Saqib walking around a lion and starting to open its jaws. The creator did not show any signs of fear while doing the act. The video has over 473k views on Instagram. Social media users have criticised Saqib and expressed their concerns over animal safety.

“This looks cool, but it is very dangerous,” one user commented.

“Why is it even necessary to do such acts?" another user questioned. “Stop it, please,” and “Feeling bad for the lion,” added another user.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
      Popular in News

