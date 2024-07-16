Maharashtra News: Thief says sorry, returns stolen LED TV; well, the reason is ‘poetic’

A thief returned stolen items including an LED TV from a Maharashtra house. He felt guilty after realising that he had burgled the home of renowned Marathi poet Narayan Gangaram Surve, The Indian Express reported.

Surve passed away in 2010. His daughter, Sujata Ghare, and her husband, Ganesh Ghare, now live in the house. Surve was known for his poems about urban working-class struggles.

Sujata and Ganesh went to Virar on June 26 to visit their son. On July 14, a neighbour informed them that their toilet window was broken and a theft might have occurred. The couple returned home and discovered several missing items, as per the publication.

As per Sujata, they have a large photograph of her father on the wall. Next to it, on the pillar, they found a note left by the thief.

“I was not aware that the house belonged to Narayan Surve, or else I would have never stolen from there. I have returned the LED TV set I stole. Sorry,” said the note, as per the publication.

Ghare mentioned that, although the TV was returned, several other items were still missing, including eight taps, cooking powder, a table fan, utensils and a five-litre bottle of cooking oil.

Returning TV may work against the thief Returning the LED TV may work against the thief, as the police are examining the TV's fingerprints and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Inspector Shivaji Dhawale from Neral police station stated that an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway. He mentioned that they had found fingerprints on the LED TV and had CCTV footage. They hoped would help trace the suspect soon.

The police suspected the thief had entered the house multiple times and only later realised it belonged to the poet upon seeing a photograph, the publication added.