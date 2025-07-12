NYT Connections for 12 July: Clues, hints and answers to solve #762 puzzle

Do you consider yourself a pro in crafting words and spotting hidden alphabets in patterns? If yes, then Connections, a highly popular daily word game from The New York Times, could be your ideal pastime. Offering a unique twist to traditional puzzles, it perfectly offers a blend of word association and creative thinking.

The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for 12 July is here, and it is turning out to be a tricky start to the weekend. Puzzle #762 cleverly mixes words having double meanings, misleading groupings, as well as some curveballs that are surely going to test even the most seasoned players.

If you are stuck trying to find the right sets of four, we have broken it all down: from clues to colour-coded groups to the correct answers.

How to play NYT Connections? The NYT Connections game challenges players to find four sets of four words which share a common connection. These connections can be literal, thematic, or linguistic, like terms in a category, word associations, or puns.

A player gets a maximum of four wrong guesses, so choose wisely! The categories are colour-coded by increasing difficulty, with yellow being the easiest, green being moderate, blue being hard, and purple being the trickiest.

#762: Hints for 12 July puzzle The puzzle board for 12 July presents a series of intriguing hints inviting players to make connections among seemingly unrelated words. The list includes the following: Period, Uniform, Champion, Minute, Victory, Second, Echo Day, Elaborate, Age, Back, Support, Particular, Kilo, Time, and Thorough.

Based on the provided hints, each of these terms can be categorised into four distinct groups. The yellow group is labelled ‘Vote of confidence’ and contains words that convey support or affirmation.

The Green Group is titled ‘Examine closely’, which indicates it may contain terms suggesting scrutiny or detailed analysis. The Blue Group, described as ‘Not on a clock’, includes words relating to time but not directly associated with the measurement of time. Lastly, the Purple Group, referred to as ‘Radio chat’, features terms connected to communication or broadcasting.

Today’s connection categories and solutions Still stuck? Here is the full disclosure of the groups and answers for Puzzle #762:

Yello Group – Endorse

Words: BACK, CHAMPION, SECOND, SUPPORT

(‘Second’ throws players off since it sounds like a time reference, but here it means to back or endorse someone)

Green Group – Detailed

Words: ELABORATE, MINUTE, PARTICULAR, THOROUGH

(In the Green group, the word minute misleads, but here it means something small or precise instead of time.)

Blue Group – Era

Words: AGE, DAY, PERIOD, TIME

(These are time periods, but not the time on a clock.)

Purple Group – In the NATO Alphabet

Words: ECHO, KILO, UNIFORM, VICTOR

(If you’re familiar with the phonetic alphabet, this was easy; otherwise, it might have tanked your guesses.)

