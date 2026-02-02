Thinking of quitting your job? Japan has a bar that offers free drinks and career advice

In a country known for its intense work culture, Japan has come up with an unusual new space for people questioning their careers — a bar where drinks are free, and so is professional advice.

Called Tenshoku Sodan Bar, which loosely translates to Job-Changing Consultation Bar, the newly opened venue is designed for people who are unsure whether they want to quit their jobs or simply talk through their doubts. According to a report by The Japan Times, the bar opened earlier this month and is already drawing attention for rethinking how career conversations can happen.

Unlike traditional recruitment offices, this bar does not expect visitors to walk in with polished résumés, fixed salary expectations or a clear exit plan. Instead, customers are invited to sit down with a drink and speak one-on-one with bartenders who are also trained career counsellors from staffing firm LIA.

The idea is to lower the pressure often associated with career decisions. At conventional consulting sessions, jobseekers are usually required to dress formally, outline short- and long-term goals and commit to a structured process aimed at switching jobs quickly. At Tenshoku Sodan Bar, the atmosphere is deliberately informal, encouraging open-ended conversations without forcing decisions.

Interestingly, about 60% of visitors reportedly say they are not yet ready to change jobs. Many fall into a grey area — they do not hate their current roles enough to resign immediately, but are also unsure if they want to stay long-term. For such people, the bar offers a neutral space to reflect, without the bias that can come from friends, family or commission-driven recruiters.

To protect privacy, all conversations take place in private rooms, and reservations are required. Sessions typically last between 60 and 90 minutes, though there is no strict time limit. Drinks — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic — along with the consultation, are completely free.

The concept has struck a chord online, with social media users praising the idea as thoughtful and much-needed in a burnout-prone work environment. Some called it “therapy without pressure”, while others joked that free drinks might finally convince people to talk honestly about their jobs.

A user wrote, “I’d be there every day.”

“Japanese are ahead of the game,” another user commented on social media.

“If that is true, where is it? I most definitely want to quit my job lol,” the third user asked.