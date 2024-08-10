Third Wave Coffee outlet under fire as Bengaluru woman discovers hidden camera filming toilet for hours

A Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru faced backlash after an employee was caught filming people in the washroom using a hidden smartphone.

Published10 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
A Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru has come under fire after an employee was found filming people within the washroom. The smartphone was hidden within a dustbin with its camera positioned to face the toilet seat. The incident took place at the BEL Road Cafe on August 10.

The coffee chain shared via social media that they had terminated the employee and initiated legal action soon after the camera was discovered.

"The person under question has been immediately terminated. We have a stringent zero tolerance policy and have initiated necessary legal action against him. We will work closely with the concerned authorities for appropriate action,” Third Wave Coffee told Hindustan Times.

According to reports, the camera had been recording for about two hours when it was discovered by a woman. Details shared by an eyewitness on Instagram indicate that the phone had been set on flight mode in order to ensure that it made no sound. It was also carefully hidden within the dustbin bag which had a hole in it to expose only the camera.

The woman had alerted the café staff who soon identified the phone as belonging to one of their workers. The incident was soon reported to the police and remains under investigation.

The incident also comes mere weeks after a spy camera was found in a Ghaziabad changing room. The roof-less room was used predominantly by people offering prayers at a nearly temple after taking a dip in the Muradnagar Ganga canal. A case was filed against a priest who allegedly watched the footage on his mobile phone. 

Tthe matter had come to light in late May after a woman visited the temple with her daughter and noticed the CCTV camera pointed at the roofless bathroom. According to reports, she had immediately contacted the temple priest and sought answers about the camera. The mahant however hurled abuses and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the camera.

 

