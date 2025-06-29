Third-year student refuses US job offer as it needs him to keep his camera on, ‘Am I gonna regret this?’

A third-year student from a tier-3 college shared on Reddit that he had rejected a US-based full-stack developer internship offer. Though the company increased his stipend from ₹25,000 to ₹35-40,000 and promised a ₹12 LPA+ full-time role later, they required him to work in US hours with his camera on throughout work hours.

The student was uncomfortable with this condition and tried to negotiate. However, the company didn’t agree. So, he declined the offer.

The candidate, skilled in web development, says he has done internships at two Indian startups.

He has also won hackathons and has other internship offers, even though none guarantee a full-time job. He’s now unsure if he made the right decision

Now, some friends and seniors are saying he may regret it as such offers are rare for someone from his background.

“But after asking everyone, now some friends and seniors are saying you should accept the offer as I came from tier 3 clg and getting such kind of offers is difficult for me. Did I make right choice? Or am I gonna regret this?” he asked.

The student remains open to better work opportunities and is actively looking for guidance.

Social media reactions “They are going to make your life a living nightmare as time goes on. If they are trying to micromanage your work by keeping the camera on, it is just going to get worse. You're still a student and still 1 year before grad,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I think you've done the right thing. This camera part is really weird,” wrote another.