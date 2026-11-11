This American AI startup is offering ₹4,217 per hour for night job - are you eligible? Check job profile

A US-based robotics startup has invited job applicants for an unusual night shift: staying awake throughout the night to supervise humanoid robots. The California-headquartered Figure AI is paying a whopping ₹4,217 per hour (up to $45) for the role, according to a Business Insider report.

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The job role requires candidates to manage operations, check for technical issues, and ensure workplace safety.

According to the company's job advertisement, the position of night-shift coordinator in Santa Clara is being offered on a contract-to-hire basis. The working hours are 10:30 pm to 7 am, and the selected candidate will work five days a week, including one weekend shift.

Job role and eligibility Responsibilities include coordinating robot operators, assigning duties to humanoid robots, monitoring the performance of these machines, and rectifying any technical problems they encounter.

This position requires quite a bit of physical effort from the incumbent. The prospective employee must be capable of standing for more than eight hours while handling equipment or robotic hardware weighing about 50 pounds (or about 23 kg).

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Candidates must have prior leadership experience, some basic knowledge of robotics/mechanics, and the ability to make sound judgements in cases where engineering support is lacking.

Highlighting the level of accountability attached to the position, the company's job advertisement states: “You'll be the one making the calls.”

Humanoid robotics sector attracts billions in investments The recruitment drive comes amid growing investor interest in humanoid robots and physical artificial intelligence (AI). According to Business Insider, citing PitchBook data, companies operating in robotics and physical AI attracted $33.4 billion in global investments during the first six months of 2026. The figure is already higher than the $28.7 billion raised by the sector throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, Figure AI's competitor Agility Robotics began trading on the Nasdaq on November 5 after completing a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

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Here's everything about Figure AI Figure AI was founded in 2022. In September 2025, Figure AI reached a valuation of $39 billion after raising over $1 billion in a Series C funding round led by Parkway Venture Capital.

Figure AI is working to introduce robots into several industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and retail. Its technology is especially aimed at sectors that struggle with workforce shortages.

Figure AI's long-term ambition goes beyond robots that help workers. According to the company's website, Figure AI sees a future in which humanoid machines can work with very little human involvement.

"Over time, humans could leave the loop altogether as robots become capable of building other robots," the company states.

Until that vision becomes reality, however, human workers will continue to play an important role in ensuring that these machines remain functional, even during the night.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.