This Bihar Museum ranks 9th globally: Anand Mahindra calls it ‘game changer’; check what CM Samrat Choudhary did next

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded the Bihar Museum for being among the top 10 in the world's 100 best museums, calling it a “seminal moment of recognition” for the country's cultural landscape.

“To have the Bihar Museum in Patna ranked 9th globally and the best in Asia is simply staggering,” Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on X, sharing Bihar Tourism's post of the announcement. “And it has the potential to be a game changer for the museum-going experience in India. Because it raises the bar for EVERY museum that exists in this country, and every museum yet to be built.”

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Calling it a “new gold standard,” Mahindra said the achievement is all the more remarkable because of the story behind it: “Conceived and championed by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, & brought to life through the sustained efforts of the Bihar government and committed administrators.”

“A great example of vision, administrative determination and world-class creative collaboration,” he wrote. “The biggest beneficiaries will be the Indian public, who have long deserved museum experiences comparable to those they queue up for when travelling overseas.”

“A standing ovation for EVERYONE who had a hand in making the Bihar Museum a reality. May this be the beginning of a museum renaissance in India…” Mahindra added.

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What did CM Samrat Choudhary do next? The glowing endorsement from the billionaire industrialist caught the attention of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who extended a warm invitation to Mahindra to visit Bihar and experience the world-class museum firsthand.

“Bihar's glorious heritage is our identity, and a bright future is our resolve,” Choudhary wrote in an X post, inviting Mahindra to visit the Bihar Museum and engage in a high tea dialogue. “Let us create investment, employment, and new opportunities for the youth through partnerships in industry, agriculture, technology, and tourism.”

Thanking Choudhary for the invite, Mahindra said, “I greatly appreciated your pride and attachment towards the Bihar Museum. Whenever I get the opportunity to visit Bihar, I will certainly take advantage of your invitation.”

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About Bihar Museum, which ranks 9th globally The Bihar Museum in Patna has achieved a historic milestone, ranking 9th globally and 1st in Asia on international travel magazine Worth a Journey’s 2026 list of the world's 100 best museums.

The Patna landmark notably outranked global cultural heavyweights, including New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (10th) and Paris's Louvre (31st).

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Opened in 2015 on a sprawling 13-acre campus designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Fumihiko Maki, the modern institution houses a remarkable collection of antiquities.

From the iconic Didarganj Yakshi to rare manuscripts, coins, and folk art, the museum offers a sweeping visual narrative of Bihar’s history stretching back to the Stone Age.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.