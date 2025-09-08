This company has a ‘ ₹1.23 crore’ bonus for employees who maintain ‘healthy lifestyle’

A Chinese technology company has attracted attention after offering one million yuan (about ₹1.23 crore) in bonuses to encourage its staff to lose weight.

Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision Inc., better known as Insta360, launched its annual “Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge” on August 12, according to the South China Morning Post. The initiative is designed to motivate employees to live healthier lives through regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Under the rules, any employee can register, and for every 0.5 kg lost, they earn 500 yuan (roughly ₹6,100).

Gen-Z Champion Sheds 20 Kg This year, a Gen-Z employee, Xie Yaqi, was named “Weight Loss Champion” after losing more than 20 kg in 90 days. She received 20,000 yuan (around ₹2.47 lakh) in cash.

Xie credited her achievement to strict discipline, a controlled diet, and exercising for 1.5 hours each day. “I believe this is the best time in my life to become the best version of myself. It’s not just about beauty – it’s about health,” she said.

She also motivated colleagues by sharing the “Qin Hao weight loss method” in the company chat. The approach, once used by Chinese actor Qin Hao to shed 10 kg in 15 days, involves rotating restrictive diets – such as having only soy milk on one day and eating only corn or fruit on others.

Millions Already Paid Out Since 2022, Insta360 has organised seven rounds of the challenge and handed out nearly 2 million yuan (around ₹2.47 crore) in rewards. Last year alone, 99 employees collectively lost 950 kg and shared one million yuan.

